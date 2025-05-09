CM Omar lauds security forces for repelling cross-border attacks

Jammu, May 9: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday commended security forces for their swift and effective action in repelling last nights cross-border attacks from Pakistan at multiple locations across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Rushing to Jammu to take stock of the situation following heightened tensions, drone attacks in Jammu and intense shelling in border districts of Jammu, CM Omar, who proceeded to Jammu by road early morning with airports closed, asserted that India reserves the right to defend its people and territory with full strength.

Our security mechanisms responded with commendable speed and precision, ensuring the defence of all targeted areas, he said.

If innocent people of ours are harmed, the nation reserves every right to defend itself in any way. It is Pakistan which must stop aggression for peace to prevail. If they keep on taking the offensive, they are sure to suffer. Our forces are fully capable of giving a proportionate response,î the CM said.

He visited several camps and lodgement centres in Jammu and Samba districts, including those set up at Mishriwala, Nagbani, Bishnah and Thandi Khui, to assess the relief arrangements made for the public who have been evacuated to these shelters.

The CM was accompanied by Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma and other concerned officers.

During the visit, he interacted with the displaced families and reviewed the provision of food, shelter, medical aid, and other essentials.

All efforts will be made to ensure that all necessities are provided to the people during this difficult time, CM Omar said, directing the administration to remain alert and responsive to emerging needs.

Given the civilian displacement caused by the hostilities, the government has established relief camps at multiple locations across border districts.

The CM also held discussions with senior district officers to assess the overall situation and ongoing relief measures, reiterating the governments firm commitment to the safety and welfare of all affected citizens.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of civilian lives due to incessant shelling in border areas, particularly in Poonch district which witnessed the highest number of casualties and injuries.

CM Omar said that the injured were receiving treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, while those grievously wounded had been referred to Chandigarh for advanced medical care.