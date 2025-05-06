CM Omar urges sensible action post-Pahalgam

Srinagar, May 6: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said that the efforts to catch Pahalgam attackers should not impact civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to his past remarks on peace and development that would provide relief to the people in J&K, he said, ìEfforts to catch those responsible for the Pahalgam attack must not impact innocent civilians in J&K.î

The CM said that it would take time to come out of the atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir post-Pahalgam attack.

ìWe all know the present atmosphere here. It will take time. We canít say no to the situation, nor can we close our eyes to it,î he said. ìWe must look into it so that the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir do not get affected in our efforts to catch those who were involved in the Pahalgam attack. We have already conveyed our concern.î

CM Omar said that the operations carried out to nab the culprits must be done with caution so that people do not face hardships.

“It should not seem that we are arresting all the people of J&K to punish some people who were behind the Pahalgam attack,” he said. “We have made our point that sensible steps should be taken in this matter.”

On the death of the Kulgam youth, the CM said that such an incident should not have happened at all.

“Be it Kulgam or any other district, such an incident should not have taken place,” he said.

CM Omar said that the people of Kashmir came out for the first time to protest against any attack like this.

“However, we are receiving reports from various places about people being arrested over the Pahalgam attack. By such acts, an impression is being created that the entire Kashmir is being punished for the Pahalgam attack,” he said.

The CM said the SDRF drill was not connected to the nationwide mock drill.

“During the review meeting on Monday, we discussed the issue. In the last couple of days, there have been a lot of strong winds in the evening,” he said.

CM Omar said that two Shikaras drowned in Dal Lake due to strong winds following which the government asked the SDRF to do some investigations and set up their teams at such places.

“God forbid, if such an incident occurs again, no precious lives should be lost,” he said.

About his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said, “Let these details remain with me and the PM.”