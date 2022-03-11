Co-pilot killed, pilot injured in Gurez helicopter crash

Army, in its official statement, said that the helicopter crashed when it was on a routine mission to evacuate an ailing soldier from a forward post. “Events leading to the crash of the helicopter are being ascertained,” it added.

Earlier official sources said that the helicopter crashed at Baraub area when it was on its way to evacuate ailing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the Line of Control in Gurez. They said that the helicopter was about to land at a forward post near the LoC but “drifted away” because of the weather conditions.