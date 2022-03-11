Co-pilot killed, pilot injured in Gurez helicopter crash

Srinagar, Mar 11: Co-pilot of “Cheetah helicopter” of the Army was killed and the pilot critically injured in a crash in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in north Kashmir on Friday afternoon.
Army, in its official statement, said that the helicopter crashed when it was on a routine mission to evacuate an ailing soldier from a forward post. “Events leading to the crash of the helicopter are being ascertained,” it added.
Earlier official sources said that the helicopter crashed at Baraub area when it was on its way to evacuate ailing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the Line of Control in Gurez. They said that the helicopter was about to land at a forward post near the LoC but “drifted away” because of the weather conditions.
Officials said that co-pilot and pilot were rushed to Base Hospital, Srinagar. However, the co-pilot succumbed. He has been identified as Major Sankalp Yadav, a resident of Rajasthan. Pilot - a Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer, was later shifted to Command Hospital Udhampur, where he was in a critical condition, they said.
Army, in its official statement, said the helicopter lost communication contact with the forward post at Gujran, Baraub. “A search operation on foot was immediately launched by the Indian Army alongside search and rescue helicopters which were pressed into service. The wreckage of the crashed helicopter was found in a snow bound Gujran Nallah area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora,” Army said.
“Pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter were grievously injured in the crash and were immediately evacuated to Base Hospital, Srinagar. Maj Sankalp Yadav, the co-pilot succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital. The injured pilot was further evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur. He is critical, but stable,” Army said.
“Braveheart, Maj Sankalp Yadav, 29-year old, was commissioned in 2015 and was a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is survived by his father,” Army added.
“The pilots were responding to a medical emergency of the force. I am pained beyond words and I salute the dedication and bravery of the pilots who undertake such difficult evacuation operations," BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Raja Babu Singh told media persons.
Meanwhile, former Deputy Speaker (erstwhile) J&K Legislative Assembly and senior National Conference leader Nazir Gurezi also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the co-pilot and grievous injuries to the pilot.
In a condolence message, Gurezi said he was saddened over the chopper crash.