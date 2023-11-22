Cold continues to sweep Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 22: While foggy conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Kashmir, severe cold swept the Valley on Wednesday and Srinagar recorded the season’s coldest night at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Officials said that most parts of Kashmir saw a thick blanket of fog, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters in the morning.

However, air traffic was not disrupted.

Officials said shallow to moderate fog was likely to continue over many places of the Kashmir division till November 27.

“The weather is expected to be generally dry in the next 24 hours. However, there will be very light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches on November 23,” the Meteorological Department officials said. “Generally dry weather is expected from November 24 to 26.”

The MeT officials said that the city recorded a drop of 0.6 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature against minus 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

They said that the temperature in the city was minus 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of 0.6 degrees Celsius, above normal by 2.7 degrees Celsius.

They said that Pahalgam health resort recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius against 2.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, below normal for the place by 1 degree Celsius.

Officials said Kokernag in Anantnag district recorded a minimum of 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the place by around minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

They said that Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a minimum of 1 degree Celsius against minus 0.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal for the place.

The MeT officials said Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.4 degree Celsius which was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal.

They said Jammu recorded a minimum of 10.6 degrees Celsius below normal by 0.9 degrees Celsius for the place.