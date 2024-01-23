Cold tightens its grip on Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 23: The deep freeze has settled in Kashmir as Srinagar experienced bone-chilling temperatures, with the mercury dropping to minus 5 degrees Celsius even as the Meteorological Department predicted snow and rains from January 29.

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, Kashmir, currently under the grip of Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harsh winter period, is likely to witness more cold days ahead.

“Good News! Active #WD very likely to cause Widespread Snowfall in Ladakh, J&K, HP & other Northwest India during 26-31st with Main Activity during 29-31st This is based on today’s atmospheric conditions and subject to change,” senior meteorologist Sonam Lotus posted on X.

The Meteorological Department predicted dry weather until January 24, followed by generally cloudy conditions with light snow at isolated higher reaches from January 25 to 26.

From January 27 to 28, generally, cloudy weather with light rain and snow over scattered places is expected.

The period from January 29 to 31 is likely to witness light to moderate rain and snow at many places, with the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places on February 1.

In Srinagar, the winter chill is intensifying, as the minimum temperature dipped to minus 5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, experienced a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara in north Kashmir saw temperatures drop to minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, with temperatures 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius, below normal by 2 degrees Celsius.

Kashmiris are bracing themselves for an extended cold spell as Chillai Kalan is set to persist until January 29.

However, this does not mark the end of winter, as it would be succeeded by 20-day Chillai Khurd between January 30 and February 18 followed by 10-day Chillai Bachha from February 19 to February 28.

The residents have been urged to take necessary precautions to ensure their well-being during these harsh winter months.