Cold wave intensifies in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 14: There has been no respite from the cold wave conditions as night temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed a further dip during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Temperatures dropped several notches below the freezing point.
Meteorological Department officials said since the weather is likely to remain dry till January 16, the minimum temperatures could drop further in the next two days.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 10.3 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 10.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. In the Ladakh region, Drass town recorded minus 23.8 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 10.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 19.9 degrees Celsius as the night’s lowest temperature.
The minimum temperature in Jammu city was 5.7 degrees Celsius, Katra 5, Batote minus 1.1, Banihal and Bhaderwah minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, MeT data stated.