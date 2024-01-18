Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 18: In Kashmir, temperatures experienced a decline with Srinagar recording a minimum of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, indicating a drop from the previous night’s minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials here said that there is a likelihood of light rain and snow at various places in Jammu and Kashmir from January 26.

As per the officials, dry weather is anticipated until January 25, with the possibility of scattered light rain and snow between January 28 and 30.

A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days as Srinagar day temperatures were over 8 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year, officials said.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said that this was 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal temperature for this time of the year.

They said Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of 0.9 degrees Celsius below the seasonal norm.

Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir witnessed a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal temperature by 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in Anantnag recorded a minimum of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night’s minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and exceeding the typical temperature by 3 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures in Kupwara dropped to minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, below the previous night’s minus 4.3 degrees Celsius with a deviation of 1.4 degrees Celsius from the seasonal average.

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir experienced a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, registering 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal temperature.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius, below the previous night’s 6.1 degrees Celsius, marking a 1.4 degrees Celsius departure from normal.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell.

A 79 percent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the Valley in the first fortnight of January.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the Valley received lesser than usual amounts of snow.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, Batote recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah marked minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently amid Chillai Kalan, a 40-day intense winter period set to conclude on January 29.

This is succeeded by Chillai Khurd, spanning from January 30 to February 18, followed by Chillai Bachha from February 19 to February 28.