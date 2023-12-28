Cold wave sends temperatures plummeting in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 28: A thick layer of fog has descended upon Kashmir, including the capital city of Srinagar, intensifying the ongoing severe cold wave.

The Valley experienced reduced visibility and sluggish traffic as the dense fog persisted.

According to Meteorological Department (MeT) officials, Srinagar witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, a drop from the previous night’s minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of 1.2 degrees Celsius below the normal range for this time of the year.

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir also reported a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above the previous night’s minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. This temperature was 3.6 degrees Celsius higher than the seasonal average.

In south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the temperature dipped to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, compared to the previous night’s minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, registering a deviation of 0.2 degrees Celsius below the normal range.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night’s minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, with the temperature exceeding the average by 0.7 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius below the normal range.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the temperature dropped to minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, indicating a deviation of 1.8 degrees Celsius below average.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, the temperature settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s 7.6 degrees Celsius, with a deviation of 1.6 degrees Celsius below the normal range.

Banihal reported a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 6.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 2 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently amidst Chillai Kalan, a 40-day period of harsh winter that extends until January 29.

Following this, the region will transition into Chillai Khurd, lasting from January 30 to February 18, followed by Chillai Bachha from February 19 to February 28.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy weather with a chance of light snow over isolated higher reaches in the next 24 hours.

Dry weather, accompanied by moderate to dense fog in central Kashmir and the plains of Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Pulwama districts, is expected until December 31.

However, there is a possibility of light snow over higher reaches on the evening or night of December 31.

From January 1 to 2, the weather is anticipated to be dry, with generally cloudy conditions and light rain and snow expected at isolated places on January 3 and 4.