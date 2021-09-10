Colleges permitted to open for vaccinated students

A day after J&K’s latest sero-prevalence study results were released, the UT Government allowed Government Degree Colleges to reopen for in-person teaching. The sero-study showed nearly 85 percent of people in Kashmir had COVID19 antibodies. However, the Government has made it mandatory that the students and staff attending the college are fully vaccinated.

The heads of the colleges have been directed to seek permission from respective Deputy Commissioners. The order follows the COVID19 Guidelines issued by the Government on 5 September wherein higher educational institutes were allowed to resume class work and other academic activities.

Earlier in the week, J&K Government allowed in-person teaching in Higher Secondary Schools for 50 percent student strength on a given day, provided that the students are subjected to RAT or RT PCR test prior to entering.