Committed to all-inclusive women empowerment: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari said, “With the experience of history, the world has a consensus that no society can grow and progress until it gives equal rights to women in terms of their participation in the planning, policy, and development. Therefore, we ought to give the due status and rights to the women in Kashmir, where they have been the worst victim of the unrest over the period of more than three decades.”

He added, “Kashmir’s women have suffered as mothers, sisters, daughters, or the spouses of the victims who fall prey to the enduring conflict situation here. Now, we must wipe every tear from the eyes of our mothers and sisters. We must give them strength and lay an easy-going path leading to a better future.”