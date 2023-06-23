Committed to working for global peace: PM Modi at White House

“The societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the three words ‘We The People’. Both countries take pride in their diversity and believe in the fundamental principle of ‘Sarv Jan HitaySarv Jan Sukhay’ (interest of all, welfare of all),” he added.

The Prime Minister talked about the contributions of the Indian-American community.

“After becoming Prime Minister, I came here many times, but today for the first time the doors of the White House are open for the Indian-American community in such large numbers. The people of the Indian community are enhancing the country’s honour in the US through their talent, hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship. Today, I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for the honour you have been given,” he said.