Committees on registration of births, deaths in J&K constituted

Jammu, Apr 28: The government Friday constituted Union Territory Level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee and District Level Inter Departmental Coordination Committees on registration of births and deaths in Jammu and Kashmir.
These panels have been constituted in terms of revised Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2022 notified vide SO 494 dated October 10, 2022.
UT level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee will have Administrative Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department as chairman.
Administrative Secretary or a representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Administrative Secretary or a representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department; Administrative Secretary or representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Director Census Operations, J&K or representative; Director General, Economics and Statistics, J&K (Chief Registrar, (Births and Deaths); Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Jammu/Srinagar; Regional Director (E&S), (Additional Chief Registrar, Births and Deaths), Jammu/ Kashmir; Director Rural Development Jammu/Kashmir; Director, Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir and Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir will be its members.
Joint Director (Central) (Deputy Chief Registrar, J&K), DES will be its member secretary.
As per its terms of references, this committee will ensure smooth implementation of Civil Registration System; bring interdepartmental coordination of departments engaged in civil registration to resolve the operational problems affecting the registration work; discuss and resolve the issues which require intervention at the top level; co-ordinate, unify and supervise the work of registration for securing an efficient system of registration.
District Level Inter Departmental Coordination Committees will perform these functions at the district level.
These will comprise Deputy Commissioner (concerned) as chairman while Additional Deputy Commissioner (concerned); Chief Medical Officer (District Registrar Births and Deaths); Block Development Officer (Registrar) concerned Blocks; Chief Executive Officer (Registrar) Cantonment Board Badamibagh, Srinagar; Satwari, Jammu; Executive Officer (Registrar) concerned Council/Municipalities and Health Officer (Registrar) Municipal Corporation Jammu/Srinagar will be their members.
District Statistics and Evaluation Officer (Additional District Registrar Births and Deaths) will be the member secretary.