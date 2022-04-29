Communal overtones of PAGD leadership bad omen for democracy in J&K: Rana

“How can our country engage in a dialogue with a rogue country”, Rana said while referring to the admission of the former Chief Minister herself that Pakistan was a failed country, responsible for sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir. The PAGD leaders must shun double standards and call spade a spade, whether in the government or outside it. “He took strong exception to Ms Mufti’s assertion about the Kashmir issue being on the agenda of the United Nations.”

Rana regretted the desperate attempts of the PAGD leadership to indulge in soft separatism and behave like a fringe to promote communalism. “Linking basic utilities like power and drinking water with imaginary fear of a particular community being targeted deliberately is all time low and unhealthy for democratic evolution in this part of the country. It is all the more sad when those having held constitutional positions play to galleries to create a narrative, impregnated with communal overtones,” he added.