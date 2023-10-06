Conference focused on dismantling terror ecosystem, choking terror funding: NIA

“He said that all anti-terrorism agencies must adopt such a ruthless approach so that a new terrorist organization cannot be formed,” the statement said.

It said that the delegates at the conference deliberated on the Home Minister’s directions, which mirrored the zero-tolerance policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NIA statement said that in the backdrop of the minister’s call for action, they deliberated upon different issues relating to dismantling the terror ecosystem in the country and the need to choke all sources of terror financing.

It said that chairing the concluding session, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla underlined the need for teamwork and collaborative and concerted efforts by central and state agencies to try and prevent the establishment of terror ecosystems.