Conference focused on dismantling terror ecosystem, choking terror funding: NIA

New Delhi, Oct 10: The two-day anti-terror conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that concluded here Friday focused on dismantling the terror ecosystem and choking terror funding.
A statement of the NIA issued here said that the conference concluded with a resolve by the NIA and all Anti-Terror Squads (ATS), and counter-terrorism units of all states to intensify the united and coordinated effort by all the central and state intelligence, security, and law enforcement agencies to counter the threat of terrorism in the country with a focus on dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror and choking of terror funding.
It said that the key directions given by the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah while inaugurating the 3rd Anti-Terror Conference on Thursday included the design of a common training module, multidimensional use of the various national databases to Investigate, prosecute, and prevent crimes, innovative measures to counter terrorism, sharing of good practices, international cooperation, and challenges like cryptocurrency, hawala, terror-funding, organised crime syndicates, and narco-terror links.
“He said that all anti-terrorism agencies must adopt such a ruthless approach so that a new terrorist organization cannot be formed,” the statement said.
It said that the delegates at the conference deliberated on the Home Minister’s directions, which mirrored the zero-tolerance policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The NIA statement said that in the backdrop of the minister’s call for action, they deliberated upon different issues relating to dismantling the terror ecosystem in the country and the need to choke all sources of terror financing.
It said that chairing the concluding session, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla underlined the need for teamwork and collaborative and concerted efforts by central and state agencies to try and prevent the establishment of terror ecosystems.
The statement said that Bhalla assured full support from the Home Ministry for meeting with needs of the central and state agencies in terms of legislative requirements, financial management, or resource deployment to fight against terrorism.
It said that he also distributed medals to the recipients of the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Investigation, the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Special Operations, and the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Training.
The NIA statement said that the conference noted the commendable role played by dedicated Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) and counter-insurgency units established by different states and counter-terrorism units of various organisations at the Centre in the fight against terrorist outfits and elements operating in various parts of the country.
It said that the five thematic sessions organised at the conference were focused on synergising the Police and law enforcement response in the fight against terrorism.
The statement said that panel discussions were held on good practices in terror investigations, dismantling of the terror ecosystem, digital forensics, and terror funding.
It said that the officers from around 15 states made presentations at the conference including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi Police, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala,
The NIA statement said that in the session on ‘Terror Funding – Trends and Counter Measures’, participants from states and central agencies including the Financial Intelligence Unit - India and the Enforcement Directorate discussed the recent trends in terror financing that have emerged in the investigation of cases.
It said that the officers stressed the effective use of FIN-TECH solutions for analysis of funding patterns.
The statement said that in the session on ‘Digital Forensics and Data Analytics', delegates from Karnataka, DFSS, NCRB, NATGRID, BSF, and I4C shared their experiences and showed the way forward on this important aspect of terror investigations, besides the use of platforms and modules such as iMOT, NATGRID, and the National Terrorism Database.
It said that the session on ‘Dismantling of Terror Ecosystem’ saw detailed discussions inter alia by Police officers on leveraging technology and working on foreign nodes to unearth the complex linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime.