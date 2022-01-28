Congress leadership’s ambiguous moves put J&K unit in fix; Is it - Advantage Azad?

“Yes, it has become difficult to comprehend Azad Sahib’s “Mann Ki Baat.” Have you not come across with latest revelations made by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi (as quoted by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut) that the party high command had asked him (Azad) to lead J&K (as JKPCC president) where later he could become even the Chief Minister following assembly elections but he declined? So you tell me, what does he want to achieve here? Let him be the party president if he wishes so. But he does not want to take the burden of responsibilities as well. One wonders if he is taking a cue from our former party president (Rahul Gandhi) who does not want to don the mantle yet loves to call the shots,” another senior JKPCC officer bearer, who is part of ‘official camp’, chuckles, while commenting on the present scenario, in J&K unit.

“If you say that he has come to look for greener pastures here and take over the reins of J&K after seeing that the central leadership is in no mood to relent (to give him Rajya Sabha seat). I will take this observation with a pinch of salt. Do you not find a contrast here that his supporters want him back to J&K to replace the present JKPCC president, a post which he has declined? His supporters even raised a bugle against JKPCC president G A Mir as we’ve witnessed during his recent tours to Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal sub-regions of Jammu. But that was offered to him on the platter by the party leadership also. Party leadership is clear in its message for him – he has got enough (at the national scene). They’ve nothing to offer him (but the J&K unit). He has already reached his peak. This is my reading,” he avers.