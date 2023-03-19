Conman’s Z-plus security cover | Conman got security due to carelessness of field officers: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Srinagar, Mar 19: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Sunday said that the Gujarat conman was given (Z-plus) security cover due to the failure of some field officers and promised action against all such officers. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a sports event, the ADGP Kashmir ruled out any intelligence failure in the episode and said, “Once the investigations are completed, action will be taken against the erring officials.”
Kumar said that it was not an intelligence failure but (Z-plus) security was given to the Gujarat conman due to the carelessness of some field officers.
“There are clear directions that security cover should not be provided to anyone on verbal directions,” he said. “Such directions are being followed as well.”
Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman from Gujarat, who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), had been operating in the region for several months.
During this time, he has reportedly duped several locals wooing them with various fraudulent schemes.
To investigate the high profile case, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat has sent a team of officers to Kashmir.
Kumar said that the J&K Police came to know about hi being a conman on March 2, 2023, and a raid was conducted in the hotel and he was caught red handed with some fake visiting cards.
“An FIR was registered on the same day and he was sent to Police remand for 14 days. He is on judicial remand and is being interrogated rigorously,” he said.
The Kashmir Police chief said that the investigations were going on in a professional manner and no one would be spared if found involved.
“Action will be taken against the officers who will be found involved,” he said.
About the incidents of crime, Kumar said that the crime rate had not increased in Kashmir but the reporting on crime had increased.
“Earlier, the society used to hide incidents of crime but now people have imposed their faith and trust in Police. So they come forward and register their cases with local Police,” he said.