Conman’s Z-plus security cover | Conman got security due to carelessness of field officers: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Kumar said that it was not an intelligence failure but (Z-plus) security was given to the Gujarat conman due to the carelessness of some field officers.

“There are clear directions that security cover should not be provided to anyone on verbal directions,” he said. “Such directions are being followed as well.”

Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman from Gujarat, who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), had been operating in the region for several months.