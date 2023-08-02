Constructing 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees: Govt informs Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 2: The government has taken up a project to construct 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees returning to the Valley, and a total of 880 flats have been constructed in the last three years, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Sharing the information in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai pointed out that the move was taken up "due to improved security scenario in Kashmir Valley".