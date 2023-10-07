Construction of 2-lane viaduct, Maroog tunnel completed: Gadkari

Ramban, Oct 7: The newly constructed two-lane tunnel in conjunction with a viaduct leading to New Tunnel-1 Maroog at landslide and shooting stone prone area at Sitaram Passi was officially opened for two-way traffic.
Meanwhile, the expansion work on additional two-lane 645-meter road stretch was also started.
Earlier in the day, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari and later officials of NHAI announced that the work on New Tunnel NT1, Maroog was completed and it was officially opened for two-way traffic.
“In Jammu and Kashmir, we have successfully completed the construction of a 250-meter viaduct (2-lane) in conjunction with a 395-meter (2-lane) Maroog tunnel, at an estimated cost of Rs. 82 Crores. This infrastructure is situated along with Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44,” Gadkari wrote on social media platform ‘X’ (previously called Twitter).
“The 645-meter segment, as part of the larger project, will not only shorten the travel distance by 200 meters, reducing steep gradients, but also provide an alternative route bypassing the well-known Sita Ram Passi slide area. Furthermore, it facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging Marog area gradients,” he stated.
Crediting the Prime Minister, Gadkari further wrote, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we steadfastly uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to Jammu and Kashmir. This transformative development not only contributes to the region's economic growth but also enhances its appeal as a premier tourist destination.”
Later, NHAI officials, while detailing about the project, said, “Maroog falls between Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway and is the most difficult phase of the four-laning project due to the threat of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones. It has remained a problematic patch on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway for a long period.”
They said that the remaining tunnel furnishing, drainage, lights, exhaust and other allied works were in progress in and outside the tunnel.
Officials said that a viaduct leading to New Tunnel NT-1, Maroog was opened for traffic and the expansion work on the other two lanes on the old alignment road was started on a fast-track basis.
They said that the traffic on old alignment road was completely stopped as the earth excavation work on it (old alignment road) to convert it into a two-lane and on 645-meters additional two-lane road stretch was also started in Maroog.
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic said that no traffic jam was witnessed since the tunnel was opened for traffic at Maroog. They said traffic was moving without any interruption through New Tunnel 1 at Maroog.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam is personally monitoring the progress of works on a daily basis.
Several fatal accidents were also reported due to landslides and shooting stones at Sitaram Passi in the past.
Traffic officials and local volunteers dealing with road accidents on the Highway said that the construction of a viaduct and tunnel and anchoring of slopes at Sitaram Passi, Maroog would help in reducing road accidents, frequent landslides, incidents of shooting stones and breakdown of vehicles on this stretch.