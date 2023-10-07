Construction of 2-lane viaduct, Maroog tunnel completed: Gadkari

Meanwhile, the expansion work on additional two-lane 645-meter road stretch was also started.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari and later officials of NHAI announced that the work on New Tunnel NT1, Maroog was completed and it was officially opened for two-way traffic.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, we have successfully completed the construction of a 250-meter viaduct (2-lane) in conjunction with a 395-meter (2-lane) Maroog tunnel, at an estimated cost of Rs. 82 Crores. This infrastructure is situated along with Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44,” Gadkari wrote on social media platform ‘X’ (previously called Twitter).