Construction of Z-Morh, Zojila tunnels important: Dr Farooq

During the breadth of his visit to the ongoing tunnel projects, Dr. Farooq interacted with the concerned officers and other staff as well.

On the occasion he met scores of locals who apprised him about the plethora of issues concerning them.

The locals urged Dr Farooq that they should be given first preference in the job opportunities in the projects. During the course of his interaction with the local people and other party workers on the occasion, Dr Farooq echoed the sentiments of the local people and assured them that he will take up the matter with Union minister Nitin Gatkari.

He appreciated the role of the union government particularly Roads and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari and complimented the construction agencies including APCO Infratech and NHIDCL for progress of the work.

Dr Farooq appreciated the “expeditious execution” of works. However, he stressed for the provision of two tubes for safe traffic. It may be mentioned that the current scope of Zojila tunnel is provisioned with a single tube with bi-directional traffic.

Dr. Farooq also stressed that work on roads like Khanabal-Baltal, Tetwal–Drass, Vailoo Tunnel and Mughal Road should be started on war-footing by the NHIDCL for better and early connectivity in J&K.

Dr Farooq while interacting with the media demanded fast track construction of Dessan-Kapran, Semthan, Razdan, and Sadhna pass tunnels, urging the government to expedite the construction on the said projects.

“Such major connectivity projects go a long way in bringing more and more far-flung projects on the tourist map of the country and the world,” he said. Impressed by the performance of NHIDCL, Dr Farooq also emphasized upon entrustment of more National Highways like Srinagar-Baramulla and Srinagar-Sonamarg to NHIDCL for maintenance.

He also drove through the 6.5 Km long Z-morh tunnel stretch that connects with Sonamarg health resort. He is the first dignitary to drive through the entire stretch of Z-Morh tunnel today.

Dr Farooq also stressed that the local people must be employed for the construction work of the Z-Morh tunnel. He said that he will raise the issue of local employment generation with the central government and in the Parliament, while demanding that locals should be engaged in skilled and unskilled jobs in these projects.

“Giving locals opportunities in the projects on different accounts will indeed help them step up economically. Such tunnels and highways are critical to the development of any nation. It is a milestone that will provide faster connectivity and usher in prosperity to the people living in these areas. Such all weather connectivity is much needed in this part of the world as the people living in the upper reaches have to face many hardships to even avail even basic facilities like health care and essential food supplies,” he said.

Dr Farooq was accompanied by National Conference party leaders including former MLA Kangan Mian Altaf Ahmed, Nasir Aslam Wani and Tanvir Sadiq. Gurjeet Kambo, Executive Director (Projects), NHIDCL and other officials of construction agencies were present.

The Z-Morh Tunnel, a 6.5 km long road tunnel now under construction between Gagengar and Shitkari area, on its completion will connect Kashmir with Sonamarg throughout the year.

The tunnel is expected to enhance social and economic growth in the region and tourism in Sonamarg.