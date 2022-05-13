Cop killed in Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar, May 13: A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Gudroo village of Pulwama in south Kashmir on Friday morning. This is the second killing in the Valley in the last 24 hours. The slain policeman has been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Thoker. Reyaz was rushed to SMHS hospital with grievous injuries. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police said that he was shot with a pistol from point-blank range.
“Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Muhammed at his residence at Gudroo, Pulwama. He has been shifted to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
“Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet.
This attack comes a day after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who worked at the Tehsil office at Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was killed within his office premises by the terrorists.
A statement issued by the Police said: “Today at about 0825hrs Police received information about a terror crime incident at Gadoora area of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon a Police personnel. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot. Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot at by the terrorists at his residential house at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries. Although, the injured police personnel was immediately evacuated to DH Pulwama for treatment where from he was referred to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar, however he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.
Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. To pay honor and respect to martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines, Pulwama.
Civil & Police Officers including DIG SKR Anantnag Shri Abdul Jabbar, DC Pulwama Shri Baseer-ul-Haq Chourdary, SSP Anantnag Shri Ashish Mishra, SSP Pulwama Shri Gh Jeelani Wani, COs of 55 RR, 182 & 183 Bn CRPF and other Officers/Officials laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains & paid rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty and stand by his family at this crucial juncture.”