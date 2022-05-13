Cop killed in Pulwama terror attack

“Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Muhammed at his residence at Gudroo, Pulwama. He has been shifted to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

“Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet.