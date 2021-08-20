Cordon at Thannamandi encounter site continues

The teams of army and police placed the area under complete siege.

The cordon was a part of an anti-militancy operation that was launched on Thursday morning during which an encounter broke out between militant and security forces. One militant was killed while an army JCO too later in the day succumbed to his injuries he sustained during gunfight.

Officials said that the teams of army and police offered no relaxation in area-domination exercises in the area as searches continued for the second consecutive day.

They added that senior army and police officials were leading this operation.