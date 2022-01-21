Core Group reviews security situation in Kashmir

According to him, the officials during the meeting shared the challenge of propaganda of the nexus through the internet and social media. “Sadly, these efforts include propaganda to legitimize killing of Kashmiri civilians by the terrorists. The use of social media to spread disinformation is widespread and needs to be countered proactively by a joint effort. Efforts at synergy in exposing fake news, booking of radicals trying to foment unrest and proactive sharing of information by state agencies are being upgraded,” PRO Defence Srinagar said, mentioning the observations of Core Group.

He stated that the DGP and the Corps Commander commended the officials present on improved security indicators. They appreciated that post the abrogation of Article 370, certain benchmarks were set, which had been achieved successfully for the restoration of peace and prosperity in the region.

“The DGP stated that reduction in local terrorist recruitment is one parameter that all must approach with continued focus. A special mention was made on the measures taken to minimise the collateral damage in operations despite risk to own soldiers. He recommended continued efforts to give chance of surrenders to local terrorists to give them a second chance at living a fruitful life,” Col Musavi said quoting the assertions of the DGP during the meeting.