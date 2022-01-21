Core Group reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 21: Core Group, consisting of top officials of civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces in J&K, on Friday met at Badami Bagh cantonment to review the security situation in Kashmir.
The meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey and Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh.
According to PRO Defence Srinagar Col Emron Musavi, the Core Group reviewed the intelligence inputs and security parameters of 2021.
“Year 2021 witnessed a reduction in terrorist infiltration, reduced terrorist incidents, reduced terror recruitment, increased operations based on human intelligence, reduced collateral damage, no civil casualties in law and order situation, reduced Security Forces’ casualties, increased arrest of terrorists and booking of OGWs; all pointing to effective conduct of joint operations and activities by intelligence and security agencies. There has been increased neutralization of Pakistani terrorists, in last few weeks,” Col Musavi stated, quoting the observation made by Core Group.
He stated that the effort of the frontline soldiers and operatives of all agencies were acknowledged by all present.
“The Core Group discussed fresh strategies of the terrorist organizations and their handlers, including use of hybrid terrorists and targetting of soft targets. 15 terrorists killed in 2021 were fresh names not on the security forces’ radar,” Col Musavi stated.
According to him, the Core Group observed that the setting up of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the increased booking by the NIA was showing the impact of focused intelligence and investigation efforts.
“These efforts have been effective in targeting drug, hawala and the OGWs networks. Legal action on those willfully harbouring terrorists is being increased as the harbourers have direct involvement in terror activities,” he said, referring to deliberations of the Core Group.
PRO Defence Srinagar maintained the officials in the Core Group meeting stated that the ceasefire improved the security situation along the border, however, “intelligence inputs of terrorist launch pads and terrorist training activities in Pakistan indicated the need to be alert along the Line of Control.”
“On the Line of Control, late snow has kept the infiltration routes open for a longer time, however effective domination has ensured decrease in overall infiltration including those from South of Pir Panjal. The vigil on the Line of Control, against infiltration of men, drugs and weapons is continuing,” Col Musavi said, quoting officials who participated in the meeting.
According to him, the officials during the meeting shared the challenge of propaganda of the nexus through the internet and social media. “Sadly, these efforts include propaganda to legitimize killing of Kashmiri civilians by the terrorists. The use of social media to spread disinformation is widespread and needs to be countered proactively by a joint effort. Efforts at synergy in exposing fake news, booking of radicals trying to foment unrest and proactive sharing of information by state agencies are being upgraded,” PRO Defence Srinagar said, mentioning the observations of Core Group.
He stated that the DGP and the Corps Commander commended the officials present on improved security indicators. They appreciated that post the abrogation of Article 370, certain benchmarks were set, which had been achieved successfully for the restoration of peace and prosperity in the region.
“The DGP stated that reduction in local terrorist recruitment is one parameter that all must approach with continued focus. A special mention was made on the measures taken to minimise the collateral damage in operations despite risk to own soldiers. He recommended continued efforts to give chance of surrenders to local terrorists to give them a second chance at living a fruitful life,” Col Musavi said quoting the assertions of the DGP during the meeting.
He stated that the Corps Commander called upon all to “treat 2022 as a transformative year where the common man, used to zero civilian casualties in 2021, should see 2022 as the year when things turned for good for the long term.”
“He (Corps Commander) cautioned the trend of the terrorists to use urban areas with thick built up area for operations as they provide more avenues to hide or escape and puts higher onus upon security forces to exercise restraint to avoid collateral damage. He expressed satisfaction at low Security Forces’ casualties in 2021 by better intelligence-based operations and improved tactical drills. He called for continued efforts along with the civil society to counter the separatist propaganda and break the cycle of violence for long term peace in Kashmir,” Col Musavi said, referring to the observations of the Corps Commander during the deliberations.