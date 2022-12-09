Court has refused to stay or quash the order of LG | HC refuses to stay termination of KU scientist dismissed under Article 311

In his plea, Muheet contends that he was appointed in the KU as Scientist-B/Information Officer with effect from 13 March 2004, and, thereafter on 8 October 2012 he came to be appointed as Scientist–D in the department of Computer Sciences after having served the varsity as a Contractual Lecturer from June 2000 to May 2002 as also from January 2004 as Trainee Engineer having been deputed for undergoing training at Bangalore. He said he has had an immaculate service career and that he was not involved in any activity prejudicial to the interest of the state.

Mohsin Qadiri, senior AAG, appearing for the government however, contested the submissions made by the Muheet’s counsel and opposed the grant of interim relief at this stage. The same, he said, would amount to granting final relief to the scientist.