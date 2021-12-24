COVID-19: 1 death, 141 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 24: J&K recorded 141 fresh cases of COVID19 today, the highest this week. One person infected with the respiratory viral infection succumbed in the UT today.
The official bulletin on COVID19 today said one person, a resident of Kashmir division, lost life to COVID19. The bulletin put the death toll of COVID19 in J&K at 4519.
In the past 24 hours, prior to the issue of the bulletin, 59447 tests were carried out in the UT. These tests detected 141 positive cases. In the past 6 days, the daily tally of COVID19 has been lower than the number of cases detected today.
Of the fresh cases, Srinagar, witnessing a spike, recorded 58 cases today. District Kupwara had 10 new cases, Ganderbal also had 10 cases, and district Jammu recorded 14 new cases. Of the 141 cases, 118 were in Jammu and 23 in Kashmir division.
Today, 142 people recovered in the UT – 113 in Jammu and 23 in Kashmir division. With these, the number of active cases in Jammu reached 338 and in Kashmir 979.
72949 people were vaccinated in J&K today.