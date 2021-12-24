COVID-19: 1 death, 141 new cases in J&K

The official bulletin on COVID19 today said one person, a resident of Kashmir division, lost life to COVID19. The bulletin put the death toll of COVID19 in J&K at 4519.

In the past 24 hours, prior to the issue of the bulletin, 59447 tests were carried out in the UT. These tests detected 141 positive cases. In the past 6 days, the daily tally of COVID19 has been lower than the number of cases detected today.