Covid 19 | Cases shoot up in J&K to 7-month high; 542 test positive

In Srinagar, 137 people tested positive today, nearly double the number of cases reported on Thursday. In less than 48 hours, the cases in Srinagar have increased by 260 percent. In district Jammu, 176 cases

were reported today. In the past three days, there has been a 300 per cent increase in the number of cases in district Jammu. The two districts have pushed the total cases in the UT to a seven month high, the highest caseload since June 20.