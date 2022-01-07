Covid 19 | Cases shoot up in J&K to 7-month high; 542 test positive

Srinagar, Jan 7: COVID19 cases jumped to a seven-month high in J&K today, with 542 people testing positive. The twin capital districts of the UT have recorded a sudden spike in numbers over the past three days triggering concerns of Omicron spread.
In Srinagar, 137 people tested positive today, nearly double the number of cases reported on Thursday. In less than 48 hours, the cases in Srinagar have increased by 260 percent. In district Jammu, 176 cases
were reported today. In the past three days, there has been a 300 per cent increase in the number of cases in district Jammu. The two districts have pushed the total cases in the UT to a seven month high, the highest caseload since June 20.
In district Baramulla as well, the number of positives increased today while many other districts have also been higher than usual.
Official data reveals that there is no increase in the number of tests being carried out in the span of 24 hours. In comparison to the last week of December, the tests have fallen by an average of 5000. Today, 55129 samples were tested in 20 districts. The overall positive percentage of samples in J&K today was nearly 1 percent, at least five times higher than the positive percentage at the beginning of this month.
The increase in positive percentage and the fast increase of cases have triggered concerns of Omicron spread in J&K. Although no fresh Omicron cases have been reported in the UT, many doctors Greater Kashmir spoke to said the pace of spread indicated the presence of Omicron. “The Genome Sequence reports are getting delayed but the way the Pandemic is spanning out makes it clear that the Virus in J&K has changed,” he said.
One patient infected with SARS-CoV2 lost life in Jammu today. Today, 84507 people received COVID19 vaccine in the UT. These included 50,000 people in the 15-18 year age group.