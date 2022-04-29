COVID-19: GoI orders closing down of 2 DRDO hospitals in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 29: Following a sharp decline in the number of COVID19 cases requiring admission, the Ministry of Defense has directed J&K Government to wind-up the two COVID19 hospitals it had established in J&K in 2021 for fast track augmenting of infrastructure to manage the Pandemic.
In a letter dated April 27, addressed to Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government (Health and Medical Education) by the Directorate of Civil Works and Estates of Ministry of Defence has communicated the decision of union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the operation of two DRDO hospitals in J&K. “Stop further operations of both hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar and handover assets available at both the hospitals to the administration of J&K on ‘as is where is’ basis. “The further running of the hospital will be by the administration of J&K”.
The letter is a response to the clarification that the Health and Medical Education Department had sought about the future of these two hospitals that were started in June 2021 to help in increasing bed capacity meant for COVID19 admissions.
The hospitals had been set up in rented facilities. The DRDO has said that the J&K administration is interested in buying the facility rather than paying the rental. With regard to Rental Structure at both the hospitals, the proposals received from the vendors have also been forwarded to the Health and Medical Education Department.
Confirming the plan, Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government (Health and Medical Education) Vivek Bhardwaj said that the Government was exploring various options in which the facility could be utilized. “We are planning to buy it and then put it to a use that best suits the infrastructure,” he said. Bhradwaj said that the department will coordinate and fix a date for stalling the COVID19 facilities at the hospital. The DRDO has sought an expedited response from H&ME Department. In some parts of the country, similar fast track hospitals have also been closed down.