COVID-19: GoI orders closing down of 2 DRDO hospitals in J&K

In a letter dated April 27, addressed to Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government (Health and Medical Education) by the Directorate of Civil Works and Estates of Ministry of Defence has communicated the decision of union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the operation of two DRDO hospitals in J&K. “Stop further operations of both hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar and handover assets available at both the hospitals to the administration of J&K on ‘as is where is’ basis. “The further running of the hospital will be by the administration of J&K”.

The letter is a response to the clarification that the Health and Medical Education Department had sought about the future of these two hospitals that were started in June 2021 to help in increasing bed capacity meant for COVID19 admissions.