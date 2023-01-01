COVID-19 RESURGENCE | J&K set to receive ‘iNCOVACC’ booster dose by January 2023 end

iNCOVACC, the COVID nasal vaccine, is non-invasive, needle-free and easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers.

Director General of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW), Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman told Greater Kashmir that COVID nasal spray would be available from January 2023. "The nasal spray iNCOVACC will be available at private markets. The precaution doses will also be available soon in Kashmir," he said.