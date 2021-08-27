Covid-19 threat not over yet: LG

During the meeting with the DCs & SPs, the Lt Governor directed the officials to take strict action against Covid-19 protocol violators as per provisions of Disaster Management Act, an official statement said.

The best line of defence against the pandemic is Covid Appropriate Behaviour, intense surveillance and vaccination. Strict monitoring of the spread and keeping track of all variants is crucial at this stage, observed the Lt Governor.

Targeted testing must be increased in the areas where infection is on the rise. The cases are preventable if people adhere to Covid protocol, he added.

The Lt Governor passed specific directions for holding special camps to vaccinate college and university students.

With an improved Covid scenario and 100% vaccination among students and teachers, we can plan gradual reopening of higher education institutions, said the Lt Governor.

He further asked the officials for dedicated focus on 100% first inoculation of the 18-44 age group, besides timely 2nd dose of the targeted population.

The Lt Governor directed the DCs, SPs to ensure that restrictions on the public gatherings shall continue, besides taking strict measures to avoid crowding at public places.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to take note of observations made by the National Institute for Disaster Management report and prepare to augment clinical management and paediatric facilities in all the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor launched J&K’s Chikitsa Setu app, an initiative of Prashant Sharma, an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh Cadre, and Poulomi Pavini Shukla, in collaboration with National Institute for Smart Government Hyderabad, to help Corona Warriors.

The mobile application is developed with an objective to assist doctors, paramedical staff and other Corona Warriors in the fight against Covid-19.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed district-wise analysis of Covid-19 pandemic including the status of vaccine availability and coverage; daily trend of COVID 19 cases; trend of daily testing done and daily positivity rate etc.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode, the statement said.