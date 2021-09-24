Covid restrictions imposed in several Srinagar areas

Srinagar, Sep 24: The district administration Srinagar Friday imposed coronavirus restriction in several areas of Srinagar for 10 days as a precautionary measure to contain its spread.

As per an order issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Assad, “there shall be strict Corona Curfew in the areas of Zadibal (SMC Ward Nos: 55-Hawal, 56-Alamgari Bazar, and 63-Kathi Darwaz) and Lal Bazar (SMC Ward Nos: 59-Lalbazar, 60-Botshah Mohalla, 61-Umer Colony) for a period of 10”.

Permissible activities:

As per the order, all essential services including incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities will be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector.

“Standalone grocery, vegetable, meat, milk shops may also remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 7am to 11am only. There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies,” the order said.

The order said there will be no restriction on the movement of government officials for attending duties, on production of I-Cards or official Orders while all the development or construction works will be allowed to continue without any hindrance.

“The vaccination drive shall not be halted. Localized mobile teams shall be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones,” the order said.

Non-permissible activities:

The order said there will be a 24 hour complete 'Corona' curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only.

“All Educational institutions shall remain closed and all shopping complexes, bazaars, saloons, barber shops, cinema halls, restaurants, sport complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, parks and zoos will remain closed,” the order said.

No social gatherings or functions whether indoors or outdoors will be allowed, the order reads.

“The permitted ceiling for marriage shall be restricted to 20 persons only. The gathering at funerals shall be limited to 10 persons only. There will be no ingress and egress of the public permitted in these areas except in case of Medical exigencies,” the order said.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent Engineer R&B(PWD) has been asked to barricade the restricted areas while as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has been asked to ensure intensive door to door RAT/RTPCR testing in the mentioned wards.

“Public at large is also being informed that Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act provides for penalties in case a person obstructs any officer or employee in discharge of his functions or refuses to comply with any direction given under this Act,” the order said.

Any violation of the above directions will, therefore, lead to prosecution under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar shall ensure strict implementation of this order. Tehsildar Eidgah shall be the Administrator for the Red Zones and all the line departments shall coordinate and cooperate with the administrator for effective implementation of the order,” the order said.