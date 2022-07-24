COVID surges again

Srinagar, July 24: The daily count of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in J&K as 631 fresh cases were reported on Sunday.
Also, the number of active positive cases has swelled to 3239, an increase of around 400 active cases in the last 24 hours.
Of the total cases, 367 cases were reported from the Kashmir division while 264 were reported from the Jammu division.
According to the government, around 3574 cases were reported in J&K in the last nine days which has made the situation worrisome.
Meanwhile, the new cases have taken the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in J&K to 4,60,175 – 2,90,343 in Kashmir and 1,69,832 in Jammu while the death toll remained static at 4763 - 2426 in Kashmir and 2337 in Jammu division.
The daily count of active positive cases has witnessed a massive surge in the last few days and swelled to 3239 including 1513 in Kashmir and 1726 in the Jammu division.
Srinagar district has 1024 active positive cases while the number is increasing in other districts as well. Baramulla district has 222 active positive cases.
Amid the surge in the daily count of COVID-19 cases in J&K, wearing masks at public places and other SoPs has been made mandatory in all 20 districts.
However, there has been the poor implementation of the guidelines as people are not adhering to COVID-19 SoPs which is contributing to the spread of infection.
Providing the district-wise break-up, an official spokesman said that Srinagar reported 220 cases which is the highest among all districts across J&K followed by 162 cases reported from Jammu.
Baramulla district reported 57 cases, Kupwara 27, Udhampur 23, Poonch 20, Anantnag 19, Budgam 18, Ramban 13, Rajouri and Kishtwar 11 each, Doda, Bandipora, and Pulwama eight each, Kathua seven, Ganderbal six, Reasi five, Samba four, and Kulgam and Shopian two cases each.
Around 193 persons who were infected with COVID-19 recovered during the last 24 hours including 108 from Kashmir and 85 from the Jammu division.
So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K.
Meanwhile, 1772 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered during the last 24 hours.
Amid the surge in cases, medicos have cautioned people to follow SoPs and take precautions instead of taking risk of getting infected with the virus.
"Students who have symptoms of an infectious illness should stay home and get tested for COVID-19," a critical care expert Dr Showkat Shah told Greater Kashmir. “Everyone with COVID-19 should stay home and isolated from others for at least five days.”