COVID19: 2 deaths,123 new cases in J&K

The toll of December has been higher than the toll of November, when 46 lives were lost. Together, 98 fatalities have been recorded in J&K due to the Pandemic in the past two months.

Of the fresh cases, 65 were from Kashmir division and 58 from Jammu division. In Srinagar, 35 cases were recorded today, in Jammu district, 29 cases were recorded today. Doda and Baramulla had 12 new positives each, Budgam and Pulwama had 5 cases each, district Reasi had 7 cases. Anantnag, Bandipora, Kulgam, Shopian, Ramban and Udhampur had no fresh cases. Today, 65866 tests were carried out in J&K. The number of vaccinations crossed 75000 on Friday.