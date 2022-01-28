COVID19: 5 deaths, 4354 new cases in J&K

Today, five people were reported to have died due to COVID19 in J&K. Of these, three were from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division. The deceased from Kashmir division belonged to Srinagar and Baramulla districts. Over the past three days, J&K has been recording a decline in casualties – eight on January 26 and seven on January 27 and five today.

Of the fresh cases, 2914 were from Kashmir division and 1440 from Jammu division. Almost all the districts in J&K had either a decline or a marginal increase in cases on Friday. The overall cases have seen a sharp decrease in the past three days, falling from the highest case tally of 6570 on 25 January. The cases logged on 26 January were 5606 which fell to 4959 on 27 January and to 4354 today.