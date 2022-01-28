COVID19: 5 deaths, 4354 new cases in J&K
Srinagar, Jan 28: J&K recorded 4354 fresh cases of COVID19 today and five deaths were attributed to the pandemic in the 24 hours preceding the official bulletin. The UT has been recording a decline in cases, deaths, positivity rate and hospitalization for the third consecutive day today.
J&K Government today said 72041 samples were tested across the UT in 24 hours prior to Friday afternoon. Of these, 4354 were found positive for SARS-CoV2. The positivity rate of samples reported today was 6 per cent. The positivity rate on Thursday was reported to be 8 per cent. J&K has reached the highest positivity rate of 9 per cent on January 25.
Today, five people were reported to have died due to COVID19 in J&K. Of these, three were from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division. The deceased from Kashmir division belonged to Srinagar and Baramulla districts. Over the past three days, J&K has been recording a decline in casualties – eight on January 26 and seven on January 27 and five today.
Of the fresh cases, 2914 were from Kashmir division and 1440 from Jammu division. Almost all the districts in J&K had either a decline or a marginal increase in cases on Friday. The overall cases have seen a sharp decrease in the past three days, falling from the highest case tally of 6570 on 25 January. The cases logged on 26 January were 5606 which fell to 4959 on 27 January and to 4354 today.
The COVID19 patients admitted in hospitals has been low for the entire month despite a massive rise in cases. The hospitalisation rate is around 1.5 per cent of the active cases at present. On Friday, 546 patients were admitted at various Level 1 and Level 2 hospitals in J&K. This number stood at 591 on Thursday and 609 on Wednesday. The active cases on 28 January were 45156, witnessing a dip constantly for the past three days.
The number of cases reported from various districts in J&K today was as: Srinagar 916, Baramulla 290, Budgam 229, Pulwama 90, Kupwara 618, Anantnag 329, Bandipora 109, Ganderbal 42, Kulgam 262, Shopian 29, Jammu 763, Udhampur 111, Rajouri 43, Doda 103, Kathua 68, Samba 104, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 91, Ramban 106 and Reasi 21. Over the past 24 hours, 33999 doses of vaccine were administered in J&K, 9936 of these first doses for 15-18 year age group. 15770 people took their second dose today while 8293 were given the precautionary booster dose.