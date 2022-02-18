COVID19: Third wave flattens in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 18: The third wave of COVID-19 has dropped to a near base value and flattened over the past week in J&K.
On Friday, one person died of SARS-CoV2 infection while 197 people tested positive in J&K.
The tally of cases on Friday was similar in value to the number of cases recorded on January 4, when cases began to surge steeply in J&K.
Over the past seven weeks, J&K witnessed a steep spike and an equally steep decline in cases.
The positivity rate of samples dropped from 12.5 percent to 0.3 percent in the past four weeks after the peak.
Epidemiologist and Head of the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Prof S Saleem Khan said that the epidemic was tailing in J&K.
He said that the wave was over but it could not be said whether the Omicron wave could prevent the emergence of future waves.
“We may observe endemicity of COVID variants due to circulating strains for some time,” he said.
On Friday, of the 197 fresh cases, 41 were from district Jammu, 30 from Srinagar, 20 from Baramulla, and 42 from district Doda.
One casualty was attributed to COVID-19 in J&K on Friday, the deceased from the Jammu division.
The number of active cases reached 2597 with 577 recoveries.
The official bulletin on COVID-19 said that 79 people were admitted to various hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.
On Friday, 32,341 doses of vaccine were administered in various districts of J&K.
Of these, 5244 were first doses in the 15-17 year age group, 23,758 were second doses in the 18-plus age group while 3339 people took the booster shot, the government said.