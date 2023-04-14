Credit-hungry, power-hungry people harmed country: PM Modi

He added that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the service of the nation and its people and commitment and devotion to the country are at the core of its efforts. Addressing the public gathering in Guwahati, Assam, ahead of the historic Bihur celebrations, PM Modi too aim at the Congress, saying, "Whenever I talk about the development of the Northeast over the last nine years, some people get disturbed because they can't claim credit for the growth in the state."

"They complain that they, too, ruled the country for decades. Power and credit-hungry leaders, whose only ambition is to lord over the country, have done much damage to our people," added the PM.