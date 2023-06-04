Crime and Children | Juveniles delinquency, drug abuse witness an alarming rise

These distressing trends have stirred significant concerns regarding the collective responsibilities of the society and the profound social impact it bears. The recent incidents of a minor boy stabbing a 45-year-old man to death, a woman stabbing her fiancé, and a drug addict son killing his mother highlight the gravity of the situation.

J&K alone has nearly 10 lakh substance abusers, with a significant number of individuals consuming cannabis, opioids, and sedatives.

Activists, sociologists, doctors, and religious leaders have expressed concerns about the growing crimes. They believe that the increasing number of drug addiction cases and minors engaging in criminal activities is a worrying trend that needs to be controlled.