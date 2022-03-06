Critically injured 24-year-old woman battles for life

A total of 35 people injured in a grenade blast at Hari Singh High Street on Sunday afternoon were taken to SMHS Hospital, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital said. Of these, 19 were females, he said. The MS said nine people were discharged after preliminary treatment.

Meanwhile, Bone and Joint Hospital deputed its doctors to augment the staff treating limb injuries and other Ortho injuries. Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Mian Suhail said in normal circumstances the patients would be treated at Bone and Joint Hospital. However, since the hospital is not operational after the Friday evening fire incident, the doctors have been directed to report at SMHS Hospital to help with the management of the injured.