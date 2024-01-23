Cross-border infiltration in Poonch-Rajouri a challenge: DGP

Srinagar, Jan 23: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain Tuesday said that the cross-border infiltration in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Pir Panjal region was a challenge.

Speaking to reporters at District Police Lines (DPL) of Awantipora Police district on the sidelines of a public grievance redressal programme, R R Swain said, “In Poonch and Rajouri, security forces are facing the persistent challenge of cross-border infiltration as a few terrorists continue to enter the area, aiming to disrupt peace and stability.”

However, he reassured the people that the security situation remains under control, with a primary focus on maintaining law and order in the region.

Swain said that the security forces had successfully managed to maintain public order on roads and in shops.

“Despite this achievement, the infiltration of terrorists from across the border remains a significant concern,” he said. “The key aspect of the security situation is ensuring that local individuals do not join these infiltrators in destabilising J&K.”

The J&K Police chief said: “We see it from a different perspective. Our boys are not overwhelmingly joining them. The majority of the people do not align with these elements. It is a challenge, but we are confident that with the support of the people, we can overcome this threat.”

Highlighting the root cause of the problem, he said that approximately 90 percent of the issue originates from outside the region.

“Individuals, often not from J&K, and including those from Pakistan, are infiltrating the area through various ways like through tunnels. Once inside, they engage in targeted attacks against the security forces,” Swain said. “While the numbers of these infiltrators are now fewer, it remains a challenge. The cross-border infiltration is a significant concern in Poonch-Rajouri, and to some extent, in Kashmir as well. We are optimistic that as the overall atmosphere improves, people will play a crucial role in helping us identify and apprehend these individuals.”

He expressed hope that with the ongoing efforts to create a positive environment, the people of J&K would actively collaborate with authorities to thwart the activities of the infiltrators.

“Despite the challenges, the commitment to maintaining peace and security remains unwavering. We are determined to counter external threats and ensure the safety of the local population,” the DGP said.

He said that the overall security situation in J&K was under control, with business activities, education, and other development projects going on normally.

Tuesday’s grievances redressal programme of the DGP marked the second such event held outside the stationed headquarters of Srinagar and Jammu, demonstrating the DGP’s commitment to addressing public concerns and bolstering a stronger bond between the Police and the people.

The programme evoked a huge response.

The DGP also welcomed all those present at the public grievance redressal programme and expressed his happiness in meeting the people once again, with the primary objective of understanding their issues and grievances about Police services.

This includes complaints, investigations, and other aspects of Police services.

Swain assured a timely response and redressal to each grievance raised and emphasised that the programme was solely meant to address public concerns related to police services.

“It is not for recruitment purposes or general transfers,” he said.

On-the-spot directions were issued in several cases, ensuring prompt redressal of the concerns raised by the attendees.

Before the grievances redressal programme, the DGP laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Memorial.

IGP Kashmir, Virdi Kumar Birdi, DIG South Kashmir Range, Rayees Muhammad Bhat, AIG (Training and Policy) Police Headquarters, Manoj Kumar Pandith; SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar, and other jurisdictional officers were present on the occasion.