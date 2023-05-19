CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in Dal Lake

The G20 international summit in Kashmir will be held from May 22 to May 24 at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

On Thursday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said that all the security arrangements have been made for the upcoming G20 summit in J&K.

He had said that a three-tier security would be put in place for the event.