CRPF man injured in grenade blast at Sanat Nagar

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel received minor injuries in a grenade blast in Sanant Nagar area of Srinagar. The grenade was lobbed by the militants Saturday evening.

“In grenade lobbed by terrorists one soldier received minor injuries,” Abrahim Pankaj, CRPF, public relations officer said here Saturday evening. The injured was shifted to hospital and is stable, he said.

The incident created panic in the area and traffic on Rawatpora-Lal Chowk road was disrupted.

A search operation launched jointly by police and CRPF was underway when this report was filed.