CRPF party attacked in Shopian village
Shopian, Aug 10: Militants on Tuesday morning attacked a CRPF party at a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district, causing minor injuries to a CRPF personnel.
A police official said that militants fired upon the CRPF party in Kral Chek Zainpora, here. "One CRPF man sustained minor injuries in the attack", he said.
He identified the injured personal as Ajay Kumar of 178 battalion.
According to the official, the entire area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.