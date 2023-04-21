CS extends Eid greetings

Jammu, Apr 21: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday greeted people of J&K on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the chief secretary said that the occasion stands for peaceful coexistence and a sense of well-being of all.
He expressed hope that the festival would lead everyone to happiness and success.
The chief secretary also expressed optimism that the festival would strengthen the bond between all religious communities and teach people the relevance of communal harmony, tolerance, kindness, and service to mankind as the real essence of the festival.