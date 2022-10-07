CS reviews progress on NH-44

Ramban, Oct 7: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta along with Additional Chief Secretary Home and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday took a first-hand appraisal of the progress of four laning of the Banihal-Nashri stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) in Ramban district besides reviewing the status of traffic movement on the highway.

The chief secretary visited vulnerable spots and proposed truck holding areas at Rampadi in the Chambalwas area and directed the RO NHAI to immediately clear the debris lying at various locations alongside NH-44 on the Banihal­Nashri stretch to facilitate smooth double-lane vehicular traffic movement besides developing truck holding areas.