CUET (UG)-2023 | NTA reschedules exam for J&K students

“Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of J&K, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir,” reads a notification issued by senior director exams in NTA, SadhnaParshar.

As per the notification, the NTA has decided that the CUET (UG)-2023 will now be conducted from May 26 of 2023 onwards in J&K.

As per the official figures, a total of 87,309 candidates have been registered from J&K.