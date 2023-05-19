CUET (UG)-2023 | NTA reschedules exam for J&K students

Srinagar, May 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday rescheduled the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG-2023 for the students of Jammu and Kashmir.
The decision comes amid the hue and cry over the allotment of exam centres for CUET aspirants of Kashmir outside the Valley.
The NTA on Friday evening issued a notification stating that CUET (UG)-2023 examination scheduled for May 21 to May 25 of 2023 in J&K was cancelled.
“Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of J&K, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir,” reads a notification issued by senior director exams in NTA, SadhnaParshar.
As per the notification, the NTA has decided that the CUET (UG)-2023 will now be conducted from May 26 of 2023 onwards in J&K.
As per the official figures, a total of 87,309 candidates have been registered from J&K.
“This is a phenomenal increase in the number of registered candidates as per the last year,” the notification reads.
The NTA has advised the J&K students to regularly visit NTA websites www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.
Earlier, the NTA said that it was exploring the option of setting up a temporary centre in Srinagar so that the students do not have to travel outside J&K for taking the test.
The announcement came as a sigh of relief for thousands of candidates who were allotted their CUET (UG)-2023 exam centres outside Kashmir.
The Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have entrusted NTA with the responsibility of conducting the CUET (UG)-2023 for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges for the academic session 2023-2024.
Greater Kashmir earlier reported about the plight of the CUET aspirants whose exam centres were allotted outside J&K.
Amid the demand of students for relocation of their exam centres, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also took up the matter with the Union Education Minister and sought more centres in J&K for CUET exams.
The Higher Education Department (HED) had also written to the Union Secretary Higher Education Department and sought more exam centres in Kashmir.
Director of J&K Colleges Prof Yasmeen Ashai, who was coordinating the issue of allotment of CUET exam centres with NTA authorities, advised the CUET aspirants from J&K to keep on checking the official website of NTA for further information regarding the allotment of exam centres.
This year all the J&K universities decided to take admissions to Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses through a written test conducted by the NTA from the current academic session.