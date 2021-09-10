CUK still sans permanent campus

Even as land measuring over 5000 kanals stands allotted to the CUK at Ganderbal, the university campus construction has not started as this land is considered to be unsuitable for constructions.

The disconnection of various departments and facilities, many students and faculty members believe, impedes the growth of the varsity. “We are one of the fastest emerging universities in north India but the lack of permanent campus is a drawback and has in the past been a hurdle in procurement of funds as well,” a senior faculty member wishing anonymity said.

He said the construction of the university building at the identified location was ‘very difficult’ and possibly a tardy and long affair due to the site being marshy. “It is full of water and the amount of funds that the campus building has been allotted would be consumed in filling the site only,” he said.

To tide over the crisis, the university administration has been innovating ways to address growing space requirements.

Prof Mehrajuddin, the Vice Chancellor of CUK said the old District Hospital Ganderbal building was converted into a campus recently, along with the old College of Physical Education. “We have also created space in the newly raised DIET building,” he said, adding that the renovation has added 50,000 sqft of space to the campus.

He said “a couple of buildings have been started at Tulmulla on the allotted site. “G+0 and G+1 structures have been started and 75,000 sq feet of space has been created,” he said. Prof Mehrajuddin said the University has been able to install smart classrooms on all the five sites.

Regarding the cost escalation for the site, he said, a Technical Committee from GoI recently had its third visit to the varsity and recommended that additional funds be allotted to make construction possible on the plot. “Hopefully, we should be able to get it,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, J&K Government has allotted land measuring 100 kanals to the university at a new site at Watlar near Tulmulla in Ganderbal. However, he said it was unlikely that the campus could come up at the new site, it being inadequate.