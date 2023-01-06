CULTURAL FESTIVAL TO MARK 75 YEARS OF INDIA’S INDEPENDENCE INAUGURATED

Jammu, Jan 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday inaugurated the ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav’, a cultural festival organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi to mark 75 years of India's independence.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event featuring young artists from across the country in the field of performing art would showcase India's art styles and traditions.
The LG said, “The Amrit Kaal Khand is the opportune moment to build a powerful and self-reliant India by strengthening the cultural and social unity of the country. The onus to achieve this goal and ensuring the welfare of humanity rests on the shoulders of our youth.”
Underscoring the need to bring the young generation closer to the roots of art and cultural heritage, he said, “Amrit Yuva Kalotsav is also an opportunity to look at our rich cultural legacy. India is the only country in the world which has created a balanced environment for science, arts and spirituality to grow and blossom together.”
The LG said that art, the living element of tradition, and its different forms would play an important role in building a self-reliant India.
“This festival is an opportunity to see the vastness of life's values,” he said. “Our collective resolve for the cultural journey of the next 25 years is to re-establish the glory of India on the world stage. Youth energy, national unity and self-reliant society will play a crucial role in realising this resolution.”
The LG said that youth was the most powerful driver for change in the 21st century and would play a crucial role in equitable development and transformation of the society.
“I believe science is the search for development and art is the expression of that development. For centuries, the different art forms have kept the consciousness of the society awake and ignited,” he said.
The LG threw light on India’s deep connection with culture and traditions.
“The cultural heart of India is filled with lyrics and ragas. Various art forms are not about technicalities but the flow of the heart,” he said. “Art is a powerful instrument for social transformation. On the path of developmental journey, India always considered cultural divinity and spirituality as the top priority.”
The LG said that for centuries, various performing arts, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Hindustani classical music and other genres had kept the arts alive for the future generation and made efforts to unite the whole country through it.
He also motivated the youth to recognise their unique potential and contribute towards nation building.
“We must remember that the responsibility of preserving our cultural treasure and the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is on the shoulders of the youth,” the LG said.
Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi Sandhya Purecha highlighted the efforts of the Akademi to connect the youth with the cultural heritage.
“A workshop on art critique is also being organised as part of the three-day long festival of music, dance and drama,” she said.
Secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Bharat Singh Manhas and Secretary of Sangeet Natak Akademi Aneish P Rajan also spoke on the endeavours of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and JKAACL in providing platform to young artists and promoting unity in diversity.
Amrit Yuva Kalotsav is being organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, and Girdari Lal Dogra Memorial Government Degree College, Hiranagar.
Padma Shri Balwant Thakur, former minister Abdul Ghani Kohli and Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa were also present on the occasion.