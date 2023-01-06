CULTURAL FESTIVAL TO MARK 75 YEARS OF INDIA’S INDEPENDENCE INAUGURATED

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event featuring young artists from across the country in the field of performing art would showcase India's art styles and traditions.

The LG said, “The Amrit Kaal Khand is the opportune moment to build a powerful and self-reliant India by strengthening the cultural and social unity of the country. The onus to achieve this goal and ensuring the welfare of humanity rests on the shoulders of our youth.”