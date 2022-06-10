Curfew continues in Bhaderwah

ADG inspected the prevailing situation in the town which erupted late Thursday evening after provocative social media

posts. Tension mounted as the protestors this morning resorted to stone pelting which was retaliated with tear gas shells by the security forces.

Later, ADGP Jammu also held a meeting with the representatives of all the security agencies, civil administration and army to assess the situation and asked them to take stringent action against the miscreants if any.