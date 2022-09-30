DEADLINES AND DELAYS | Govt sets March 2023 target for Rs 2793 Cr Shahpur Kandi project

According to a senior government official who spoke to Greater Kashmir, the Shahpur Kandi project—which has been delayed for 40 years is finally being finished at a cost of Rs 2793 crore.

The project would irrigate 32,173 hectares of land when it is finished, which is anticipated to be in March the following year.

The governments of J&K and Punjab have decided that there would be a monthly assessment of the project to ensure that it is finished within the allotted period.

Work on the multi-crore Shahpur Kandi Dam project is currently in full swing.