Decades of damage, destruction transformed into prosperity: LG

Srinagar, Oct 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had transformed decades of damage and destruction into prosperity.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the members of the Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), Greater India Chapter, at Srinagar and discussing the business opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said, “We have transformed decades of damage and destruction into prosperity; created an environment for people to live life on their terms, provided the right condition for businesses and start-ups to flourish and right opportunities for entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into profitable businesses.”
Highlighting the transformation of J&K under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the fastest expansion of its economy within a few years, he said J&K is a byword for socio-economic miracle today.
“J&K is providing a plethora of investment opportunities in different sectors and offering the best incentives to investors,” Sinha said.
During the interaction, he responded to the queries and shared the unprecedented progress registered in diverse sectors.
“J&K is now on the global tourism map. Till September this year, 1.67 crore tourists visited J&K and the number of foreign tourists has gone up by 350 percent in comparison to last year,” the LG said.
He appreciated the young industry leaders for their contribution to the country's growth and unwavering commitment to giving back to society and invited them to become the partners in development journey of J&K.
Members of YPO and young industry stalwarts, present on the occasion, also shared the experience of their visit to J&K.