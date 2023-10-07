Decades of damage, destruction transformed into prosperity: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the members of the Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), Greater India Chapter, at Srinagar and discussing the business opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said, “We have transformed decades of damage and destruction into prosperity; created an environment for people to live life on their terms, provided the right condition for businesses and start-ups to flourish and right opportunities for entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into profitable businesses.”

Highlighting the transformation of J&K under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the fastest expansion of its economy within a few years, he said J&K is a byword for socio-economic miracle today.