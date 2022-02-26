Decks cleared for regularisation of Power Department employees

The Power Development Department was restructured and unbundled into various Corporations in 2019 with Corporations being free hand to improve the power availability to the consumers side by side decrease the transmission and commercial losses, so as to achieve better efficiency, transparency and 24x7 supply of power to the consumers.

The Power Development Department has taken various welfare majors to mitigate the problems of work force in the department which include insurance coverage, delegation of more powers and in line with the objective of mitigating the genuine grievances of the employees, the draft rules of the Corporations to regularised the services as promised under first transfer scheme 2020, Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir approved the recruitment rules for timely regularisation of these employees. With the approval of these rules the main demand of the Power Development Department employees, stands fulfilled and will effect positively regularisation/ future progression of around 12000 employees.