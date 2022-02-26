Decks cleared for regularisation of Power Department employees

Srinagar, Feb 26: J&K Government has approved regularisation of the services of Permanent Daily Labourer (PDL) and Temporary Daily Labourer (TDL) of Power Development Department (PDD).
According to the government officials, the much awaited move will positively impact regularisation, future progression of 12,000 employees. The services of work charged PDL and TDL used to be regularised against the posts of Class-IV in Power Development Department as per the provisions provided in the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 1981. However, consequent upon complete ban on engagement of CSLWs and adoption of method of recruitment vide SRO – 404 of 2018, the fate of work charged employees of Power Development Department also stuck in doldrums, despite the fact that the government in 2012 had approved regularisation of PDL/TDL against the vacancies in the department as provided in the recruitment rules.
The Power Development Department was restructured and unbundled into various Corporations in 2019 with Corporations being free hand to improve the power availability to the consumers side by side decrease the transmission and commercial losses, so as to achieve better efficiency, transparency and 24x7 supply of power to the consumers.
The Power Development Department has taken various welfare majors to mitigate the problems of work force in the department which include insurance coverage, delegation of more powers and in line with the objective of mitigating the genuine grievances of the employees, the draft rules of the Corporations to regularised the services as promised under first transfer scheme 2020, Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir approved the recruitment rules for timely regularisation of these employees. With the approval of these rules the main demand of the Power Development Department employees, stands fulfilled and will effect positively regularisation/ future progression of around 12000 employees.