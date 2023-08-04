Decks cleared for train to Uri; locals upbeat

This development has infused a renewed sense of hope and excitement among the locals who see this railway line as a pathway to connect not only geographically, but culturally and economically too.

“For decades, Uri's identity has been closely tied to the cross-border tensions in the region. However, this impending railway connection promises to shift the narrative towards the town’s rich tourism potential and unique cultural heritage,” said Bashir Ahmad, a local.

As the Uri town on the banks of River Jhelum gets set to embrace modern connectivity, locals are anticipating a wave of positive changes.